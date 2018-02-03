Jai Ram Thakur to present Himachal Pradesh budget on March 9

The budget will be presented by the CM who also holds the Finance portfolio in the cabinet. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar The budget will be presented by the CM who also holds the Finance portfolio in the cabinet. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will present his first Budget on March 9 after taking oath of office last year, as the assembly session begins from March 6. The budget will be presented by the CM who also holds the Finance portfolio in the cabinet. A decision in this regard was taken in a Cabinet meeting on saturday.

Following the budget session, the house will have a week long recess from March 17 to 25 during which the house standing committee will scrutinise the budget proposals. However, the Governor will not address the house ahead of the session.

Meanwhile, the cabinet decided to withdraw the controversial policy to revive Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSME) which was formulated by the Congress government under Virbhadra Singh. The cabinet has now moved with plans of formulate a new scheme for MSME after due consultationm with stakeholders.

The cabinet approved the opening of a new IPH Division at Thunag in Mandi and Bharari, while it gave its nod for creating a sub-division at Tihra and Mandap.

