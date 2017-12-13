Intense cold conditions in Himachal Pradesh after snowfall, rains

Repair work was also started on Tuesday on several roads that were damaged by snow and rains on Tuesday. (Source: Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Repair work was also started on Tuesday on several roads that were damaged by snow and rains on Tuesday. (Source: Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Intense cold conditions prevailed in several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday with minimum temperatures plummeting after heavy rains and snowfall in the state.

Repair work was also started on Tuesday on several roads that were damaged by snow and rains on Tuesday.

Roads in Shimla district, except the Sungro-Chansel road, have been opened. However, the Dodra-Kwar area is still cut off, officials said.

The Theog–Hatkoti road and Hindustan-Tibet National Highway are open despite the accumalation of 15 cm of snow at Kharapatthar and Narkanda, they said.

Electricity supply is normal, but there are reports of disruption in some areas of the district, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Rohan Chand Thakur said.

Power supply in Chopal, Kupvi and Jubbal is normal. Lines are being repaired in Dodra-Kwar and Khadrala, he said, adding that supply in the Taklech area is affected.

Shimla and its surrounding areas were lashed by sleet and rains last night, while tribal areas received fresh snowfall.

The Rohtang Pass, Saach Pass, Keylong, Kalpa and Chitkul received 20 cm, 15 cm, 10 cm, Kalpa 9 cm and 8 cm of snow respectively.

Minimum temperatures stayed eight to twelve degree below the normal in high-altitude areas while Keylong, Kalpa and Manali recorded a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, minus 1. degrees Celsius and Manali zero degrees Celsius.

The mercury dipped to 3.4 degrees Celsius in Shimla while Mandi and Dharamsala recorded minimum temperatures of 5.2 degrees Celsius and 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Palampur and Bhuntar recorded 6 degrees Celsius, Solan 8 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar and Nahan 8.4 degrees Celsius and Una 10.8 degrees Celsius.

Widespread rains occurred in the mid and lower hills and Kangra was wettest with 35.5 mm rains, followed by Palampur 33.2 mm, Chamba 28 mm, Dharamsala 27.4 mm, Hamirpur 26 mm, Mandi 18.8 mm, Sundernagar 14.2 mm, Mandi 18.8 mm, Manali 13 mm, Shimla 10.2 mm, Dalhousie 10 mm, Una 8.4 mm and Bhuntar 7 mm.

The sky remained heavily overcast with intermittent rains and snow, and the Met office has predicted rains and snow at many places on December today and tomorrow.

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App