In Delhi for Sukhwinder Sukhu’s ouster, Virbhadra Singh gets a big blow with arrest of IG, other cops

For Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who has been camping in New Delhi for an audience with the party leadership to seek removal of PCC president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and get a free hand in the upcoming Assembly polls, nothing could have been a bigger blow than the arrest of eight policemen, including an IG-rank officer who headed the SIT for probe into schoolgirl’s gruesome rape and murder a few months ago.

The policemen were arrested Tuesday by the CBI in connection with the custodial death of one of the accused in the gruesome rape-murder case, which had sparked off widespread protests and outcry in the hilly state.

Former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal of the BJP was quick to react. He reminded Virbhadra Singh how the police under him had acted to “manipulate” the investigations, both in the rape and murder case and thereafter custodial death of accused Suraj Singh, a Nepali national, on July 18 night.

The protests had turned violent at Theog, where a mob set ablaze several police vehicles and pelted stones at the police station, forcing the CM to recommend a CBI probe. However, by then, political damage had been done to him, though he accused the Opposition of stage-managed violence.

During the just-concluded Vidhan Sabha session, which was the last session for the outgoing House, the Opposition made the rape and murder case, besides three other reported rape cases and alleged murder of a forest guard Hoshiar Singh by forest mafia in Mandi district, a big issue, pinning down the government.

