Himachal youths freed by Nigerian pirates to reach Delhi on Saturday

Pankaj Kumar’s parents at their residence. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar) Pankaj Kumar’s parents at their residence. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Three Kangra youths, who were freed from the custody of the Nigerian pirates earlier this week after remaining in their captivity for over two months, are set to reach Delhi on Saturday, their families said on Friday. Raghuvir Singh, father of Sushil Kumar, one of the three youths, told The Indian Express on phone, “Sub-divisional Magistrate Jawali (Kangra) called me up to convey the news about their flight landing in Delhi at 3.15 pm. From there, they will be brought to Himachal Pradesh and thereafter arrangements will be made for his homecoming.”

Sushil’s younger brother Vinay Kumar said, “Arrangements have been made at the Indian Embassy in Nigeria. He (Sushil) and two others will first land in Mumbai and then board a flight to New Delhi. I have reached Delhi from Mumbai to receive them at the airport on Saturday.”

Sushil Pankaj and Ajay Kumar have spent almost 70 to 72 days in the captivity of pirates. Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Nanda said the government was in constant touch with Indian officials at the embassy.

