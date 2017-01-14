Himachal shivers, more snow in store

Most of the prominent tourist towns like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Kalpa, Dalhousie and Manali are likely to have light to moderate spells of snowfall. (Source: PTI) Most of the prominent tourist towns like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Kalpa, Dalhousie and Manali are likely to have light to moderate spells of snowfall. (Source: PTI)

An intense cold wave saw most parts of Himachal Pradesh shivering on Saturday with Manali at a biting minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, a day after the state saw a long sunny day. The state might experience more widespread rain and snowfall in the next two days from Sunday, a weather official said.

“There are chances of heavy snowfall at isolated places in mid and high hills from January 15 to 16,” meteorological office director Manmohan Singh told media.

Most of the prominent tourist towns like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Kalpa, Dalhousie and Manali are likely to have light to moderate spells of snowfall, he said. The night temperature in Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti district, was minus 13.9 degrees Celsius, the coldest in the state.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw a low of minus six degrees, while the temperature was 0.5 degree in the state capital and 7.4 degrees in Dharamsala.