‘Himachal wants Centre’s help for top class road, rail and air connectivity’

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur. Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur.

In the past one month after taking over, you have met both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley twice. What are your expectations from the Budget for the hill state?

It’s true that one of the first things I did after taking charge was to meet Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister. Both are aware about the state’s concerns. In fact, Prime Minister himself gave me some valuable tips on how we should draw-up BJP government’s development agenda primarily focused on agriculture, irrigation, tourism, horticulture and tourism sectors. We are looking forward to the Union Budget to address our concerns and help us to boost the farm income. Expansion of the state’s irrigation potential is need of the hour.

Any specific plan you discussed with Union Finance Minister during a pre-budget meeting?

The BJP has just come to power. We are working to create an environment for close coordination with the Centre on the issues of development and state’s growth in key sectors. Arun Jaitley himself had released our ‘vision document’ during the state Assembly elections. During pre-budget discussions, I informed him about issues concerning the farmers, especially the need to bring more areas under irrigation to achieve the target of doubling farm income by the year 2022. More than 90 per cent of the state’s population is dependent on agriculture/horticulture. But, the land holdings of the farmers are small. There is need to increase the productivity, farm yield and create better marketing infrastructure. If the Budget takes care of these issues, Himachal Pradesh farmers will certainly be big beneficiaries.

Is there an impact of climatic change on crops in Himachal Pradesh? What kind of help you want to address the issue?

I myself come from a village where entire agriculture and horticulture operations are dependent/linked to rains and snow. There is a huge impact of climate change on the crops. Our department of environment and climate change is closely studying these factors. We want to address this issue, but the Centre certainly has a larger role to play for adaption measures as the impact of such climates is going to be very severe in states like Himachal Pradesh. Dry spells, less rains/high rains (when not needed) or delayed/or no snow during the winters are serious issues of concern. We really hope Centre helps all hill states. There is a need to frame different parameters of funding for the Himalayan states. Let ‘s see what the Budget brings for us.

Which are the other areas where the state wants the Centre to extend help?

We are a special category state. In fact, the UPA government had scrapped the special category status and even withdrew our industrial package, which was sanctioned by the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003 for10 years. We need central help to boost infrastructure. We are lucky the Centre has already sanctioned road connectivity projects like 69 National Highways and several four-lane projects. I have asked Union Finance Minister and also Modiji to give liberal funding for air connectivity and railway expansion projects. UDAN-II scheme will be a big boost to tourism and work on railway projects, already approved, needs to begin quickly. I have also demanded viability gap fund for operating flights and heli-taxi services on the pattern of north-eastern states, besides funds for expansion of helipads.

You have asked for a bail-out package from the Centre. Is fiscal deficit an area of concern?

Certainly. Our debt liability stands at Rs 45,600 crore. Recently, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) gave a detailed presentation to the Cabinet on state’s fiscal health. Large-scale opening of new institutions and excessive borrowings and lavish way of spending by the previous Congress government has put the state under serious fiscal stress. I explained it all to the Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister. Though, the Union Budget may not address this issue as there are uniform norms for all the states. Yet, we are working on specific projects, which could be sent to the Centre for funding. I hope Centre rolls out such schemes which benefit states eager to work in close coordination with the Centre for development, growth and welfare of deprived sections.

Recently, you also mentioned about healthcare sector where the state needs a lot of central assistance?

The NDA government has really taken care of state’s health care infrastructure. We got AIIMS and four medical colleges, apart from a Rs 320 cr satellite centre of PGI Chandigarh. After J P Nadda became Union Health Minister, Himachal Pradesh has been getting liberal funding and major projects. I seriously believe the Centre helps out more in this area keeping in view of the geographical and climatic conditions.

How about tourism sector, which too has huge potential in Himachal Pradesh?

Of course. We have been stressing making tourism as a focus area of economic development and job creation. Himachal Pradesh is gifted with natural beauty and there is possibility of all kinds of tourism from adventure to pilgrimages to heritage and holidaying. That’s why I want state to have best roads, railway and air connectivity. I am sure the Budget will bring some hope for this sector, but the state has been already exploring new ways to attract tourists and roll-out new schemes.

What is the state’s hope from GST?

Himachal Pradesh is going to gain from GST. I have asked the Centre to provide 100 per cent tax exemption to the industries for first five years and fifty per cent for the next five years, besides making a provision of interest subvention of seven per cent for a period of seven years to promote industrial development. Our demand is for reducing the corporate tax rate for industrial development. The entrepreneurs of the state have been denied the benefits of capital investment subsidy, which ended in March 2017. I also have demanded enhancing import duty on apple so that interests of the horticulturists of Himachal are protected.

