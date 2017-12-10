Himachal: Three-day police custody for jail-break accused

A Shimla court on Saturday remanded all three accused in the jail break case to three-day police custody .

All three accused, Prem Bahadur, Pratap Singh, both accused in a rape case, and Leela Dhar, who is facing murder charges, are Nepali nationals. They had escaped from Modern Central Jail at Kanda near Shimla on December 6 night.

All three arrested on Friday from Sayari forest areas of Kunihar and Radiyana forest of Solan district on information given by the locals, who had spotted them in suspicious circumstances.

