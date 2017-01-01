Himachal: Sukhu echoes Bali on unemployment allowance

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

After Transport Minister GS Bali publically criticised his own party government for its failure to grant “unemployment allowance” to educated youths, as promised in the 2012 Congress manifesto, PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu has also joined the chorus. Sukhu said Saturday he would take up the issue with the CM and ask him to make provision in next year’s budget to roll out the scheme.

“Bali ji has raised a very pertinent issue. Our government has implemented more than 80 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto. Granting unemployment allowance to the educated jobless youths is an important issue which the government is yet to fillful. Soon, I will meet the Chief Minister and give a blue print as to how it can be implemented,” said Sukhu when asked about his stand on the issue.