Himachal Speaker rules out zero hour during Budget Session

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal Wednesday ruled out any possibility of introducing zero hour in the Assembly during its month-long budget session, which will begin from March 6, the first after the BJP returning to power in December 2017.

During the first meeting of the press gallery committee of the House, Bindal, a five-time BJP MLA, said he has not favoured the idea of zero hour because only vocal or prominent members will grab the slot.

“I tried to study the issue of zero hour, as was already introduced in the Parliament and some state Assemblies like Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. I feel there are other sound alternatives available to the members to raise burning issues of their constituencies and seek answers from the government,” he said.

