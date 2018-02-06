Himachal Pradesh: ‘Zero hour has pitfalls and also advantages…will examine demand’

Rajeev Bindal Rajeev Bindal

Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly’s month-long first budget session slated for next month and all 23 first-time legislators leaving for Delhi to undergo training in Parliament, five-time MLA and Speaker Dr Rajeev Bindal speaks to Ashwani Sharma on his new role

Why this training session for the MLAs ?

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly, this time, has many new faces. All the first-timers need some kind of orientation on best parliamentary practices, participation in meaningful debates, putting questions and discussions on the budget and bills. I want them to be fully abreast with rules. They need to acquire better legislative skills and learn more about their duties, conduct and behaviour. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has been gracious to host them for a two- day training session from February 7.

The Congress lost power in the Assembly polls but it has some of its senior leaders in the opposition benches. Will it be a challenge to strike a balance?

Himachal Pradesh Assembly has set high standards. I will ensure that there are minimal disruptions and interruptions and more debates. The debates should also be of high standards. Before the session, I will see that the leader of the House, Chief Minister and CLP leader meet and help me in smooth transaction of business, passing of state budget and other important legislative work. Both the ruling party and the opposition have a duty towards the people and also the House. There should not be unnecessary wastage of time and public money.

What steps do you propose to take forward the e-vidhan project?

It’s a matter of pride that Himachal Pradesh Assembly was the first in the country to go paperless in 2014-2015.This is one thing which is going to be very close to my heart and I will take it forward. I appreciate my predecessor B B L Butail for initiating this. The work on digitisation of Assembly library, including best speeches and debates, is already under way. I will see that every MLA especially young members, get speeches of veterans such as Dr Y S Parmar, the late Ram Lal Thakur, Virbhadra Singh, Shanta Kumar, Prem Kumar Dhumal and other veteran leaders so that they can listen and learn. I will also try to examine the demand that some video clips or audio clips can also be played in the House during discussions /debates.

What else you want to do for the new MLAs ?

I want to set up a high-grade functional research and reference section for the MLAs. I will explore where the funds could be tapped and create an institutional mechanism for the legislators to have ready references, in digital form. There is also a proposal for an academy for MLAs — not just those in Himachal Pradesh but for other state Assemblies, too. It could come up at Dharamshala. At present, only a brief winter session is held. I want to make it a year-long activity.

How about starting a zero hour in the House? Some MLAs have been raising this demand.

There are many state Assemblies and also the Parliament that have zero hour. All my predecessors opposed the idea. Zero hour has it own pitfalls and also advantages. It’s a long debate whether we should have it or not and whether it will serve the desire objective or became a lop-sided initiative with only those members grabbing the opportunity who are vocal or seniors. But I will definitely examine it.

CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri has not been given the status of leader of opposition. He is a young leader and you also have a generational change on the other side too?

It’s an issue which will be decided on merit. Hum iss vishay ka gunn dosh par vichar karenge. (We will discuss the pros and cons of the matter).

MLAs often seek hikes in perks. Will you favour such a demand?

During the term of the previous Vidhan Sabha, the issue had drawn some criticism. Right now, no one has demanded hike.

