Virbhadra Rally; CM taunts colleagues: ‘They run party from cozy rooms, I work among the masses’

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File photo) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File photo)

BREAKING HIS ‘truce’ with the HPCC leadership, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh Sunday hit out against the party set-up in the state, alleging that while they (the organisational team) were trying to run party affairs sitting in “cozy rooms,” he was going to the masses and doing the groundwork for the Congress’s return to power.

“Sarkar aur sangathan dono alag alag hai. Sarkar apna kaam kar rahi hai, sangathan apna. Lekin sangathan bandh kamre main khichdi pakaa raha hai, aur main janta ke beech jaakar kaam kar raha hoon,” declared Virbhadra while addressing a rally at Kasha Chowk in Balh area of Mandi.

Without naming PCC president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the CM ridiculed his action of making “arbitrary” appointments in the party and said people appointed as DCC presidents in Mandi and Sundernagar were “not known even to their neighbours in their areas.” Virbhadra Singh pointedly mentioned that Vikramaditya Singh, his son, was elected to the post of state youth Congress chief and “not nominated, as was mostly happening.” Here, his target was apparently Health Minister Kaul Singh Thakur, who was conspicuous by his absence from the rally despite being a senior cabinet minister from Mandi and was instrumental in changing the Mandi DCC president, a CM loyalist, sometime ago.

The CM also attacked his party leaders over “caste-politics” and recalled that it was because of their outdoing that a fairly unknown face, Ram Swaroop Sharma (a Brahmin) was elected to the Parliament from Mandi Parliamentary constituency .

Sharma had defeated Pratibha Singh, the Chief Minister’s wife, in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. IPH Minister Vidya Stokes and state Youth Congress president Vikramaditya Singh attended the rally, which was mainly hosted by Excise and Taxation Minister Prakash Chaudary.