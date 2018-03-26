Presents Latest News

Sukhwinder sunk Congress in Himachal, says Virbhadra Singh

Virbhadra said, “A few people are afraid of facing the organisational polls. They know they will be no longer holding their positions or will be voted out.”

Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh Sunday said HPCC president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had “sunk the Congress totally” in the state. He added that it would be better if Sukhu was replaced before further damage. In an informal chat with mediapersons, Virbhadra said, “A few people are afraid of facing the organisational polls. They know they will be no longer holding their positions or will be voted out.”

