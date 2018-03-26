Sukhwinder sunk Congress in Himachal, says Virbhadra Singh

Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh. Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh Sunday said HPCC president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu had “sunk the Congress totally” in the state. He added that it would be better if Sukhu was replaced before further damage. In an informal chat with mediapersons, Virbhadra said, “A few people are afraid of facing the organisational polls. They know they will be no longer holding their positions or will be voted out.”

