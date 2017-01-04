Himachal Pradesh school education board goes ‘cashless’

Taking a cue from the drive to switch over to cashless system at educational institutes, the Himachal Pradesh State Board of school education (HPBoSE) Tuesday announced its decision to stop accepting cash payments at all book distribution centres.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Henceforth, all payments will be received through digital means and 24 book distribution catering to 15 lakh students in 18,039 educational institutions in the state, will be required to make cashless transactions only, HPBoSE secretary Vishal Sharma announced at Dharamshala.

Sharma said, “Book sellers have been asked to accept the payments through digital mode as many of them were facing cash crunch after demonetisation drive”.