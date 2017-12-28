Best of 2017
  • Himachal Pradesh: 200 km away from swearing-in venue, Jai Ram Thakur’s mother catches event on TV

She did not eat anything and sat before the TV much before the event started and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP team appeared on screen.

By: Express News Service | Shimla | Updated: December 28, 2017 1:10 am
Himachal Cabinet, new himachal government, BJP in Himachal, HP poll results, Winter Session, Dharamshala, HP Public Service Commission, congress, himachal politics, himachal news, indian express Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took oath on Wednesday. (File)
Her eyes welled up as her 52-year-old son, Jai Ram Thakur, stood next to Governor Acharya Devvrat to take oath as Himachal’s new Chief Minister. “No, no, I am not crying, it’s a just moment to cherish,” said Brickoo Devi (80).
Her health not permitting a 200-km journey to Shimla, arrangements were at the remote Tandi village of Seraj constituency for the mother to watch the mega event live on TV.

Beeri Singh Thakur, Chief Minister’s brother who had come to Shimla, said: “My elder brother Anant Ram Thakur and my wife Khem Dasi and other relatives were at home with mataji. She was very happy and had sent her blessings. I conveyed her message to Jai Ram.” ENS

