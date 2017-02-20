Himachal Pradesh: Need sensitive approach to tackle drug abuse issue says DGP

Representational Image Representational Image

THE SHIMLA police have adopted a more rigorous and sensitive approach to tackle the drug abuse issue in the state, by involving parents of youngsters, along with teachers and elders, as part of preventive and detection efforts. At an annual state level crime review meeting, DGP Sanjay Kumar claimed that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) praised the state police at the national level for its efforts in this regard.

“The detection and seizure of contraband under NDPS Act was quite satisfactory. But there is a need to be sensitive on the issue of curbing drug abuse,” he said.

The meeting was held at state police headquarters, Shimla, Sunday. During the deliberation, overall crime statistics for 2016 was also discussed and reviewed in detail. Kumar expressed concern over the rising traffic accidents and fatalities. He directed the police to adopt an analytical, more rationalised approach in identifying accident-prone spots, along with focusing on traffic channelling.

He also pushed for quick disposal of public complaints and grievances and suggested setting a time-frame and bringing in more transparency in this regard. He also urged all the district SPs and range IGs to emphasise on digital evidence in all cases, keeping in view the prevalent use of communication technology and equipment.

Police officers were also advised to utilise the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System project, which is being implemented at all police stations in the state.