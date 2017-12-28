Himachal Pradesh: Manisha Nanda is Principal Secy to Chief Minister

Manisha Nanda, a 1985-batch IAS officer and state’s Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development, TCP and Housing), has been appointed as Principal Secretary-cum-Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Nanda earlier too had served as Principal Secretary to the government for departments like personnel, home, apart from being state’s Chief Electoral Officer.

Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had made a retired IAS officer T G Negi as Principal Adviser instead of having a Principal Secretary to CM from amongst serving IAS officers.

