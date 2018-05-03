Himachal Pradesh government orders probe into Shail Bala murder case

The CM has also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of Shail Bala. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh) The CM has also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of Shail Bala. (Express Photo/Jaipal Singh)

A day after the murder of Assistant Town Planner (Kasauli) Shail Bala, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday ordered probe by Divisional Commissioner (Shimla) into ‘failure’ of police and civil administration during the demolition drive.

Chief Secretary Vineet Chawdhary said the inquiry would probe how the accused escaped after killing the official and whether the police took sufficient measures to provide protection to her. A government spokesman said, “The Divisional Commissioner has been asked to inquire into all aspects of the incident and fix responsibility for this lapse. The report will be submitted to the government within 15 days.”

The CM has also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of Shail Bala.

