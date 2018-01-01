Himachal Pradesh gets a new chief secretary

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar

The new BJP government in Himachal Pradesh replaced state’s chief secretary V C Pharka with Vineet Chawdhary, a 1982-batch IAS officer.

Pharka, a 1983-batch IAS officer close to former CM Virbhadra Singh, had superseded Chawdhary during the Congress rule. Chawdhary had later filed a petition in the CAT, which had equated his position with chief secretary and granted him all facilities he was entitled to as the seniormost officer in the state.

Pharka will swap places with Chawdhary as principal advisor (public grievances).

The orders were issued immediately after the new Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur returned from Delhi on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ashok Sharma, a senior advocate, has been appointed as the state’s new advocate general in place of Shrawan Dogra, who had already quit.

In another development, the state government appointed Shishu Dharma, an RSS nominee, as OSD to chief minister. He will be the second OSD in the CM office.

