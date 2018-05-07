Himachal Pradesh: Former Congress MLA’s cousin murdered, two arrested

Fifty-four-year-old businessman Harjinder Pal Singh, cousin of former Congress MLA from Doon Ram Kumar Chaudhary, was killed when he was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in an industrial town in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.

The incident happened in Chandoli village in the industrial belt of Baddi on late Sunday evening.

The deceased had received multiple injuries on his head as assailants allegedly chopped off his arm and leg. He was also run over by a car before the culprits fled the spot, the police said. He was taken to a local government hospital in Baddi, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Director General of Police S R Mardi said some property dispute was said to be the cause of the murder. Two persons, including the main accused, have been arrested by the police, he said. Among the arrested are Ramesh Kumar, who runs cable network in the area and his son. They had a land dispute with Harijinder.

The murder created tension in the area as a large number of agitated people went on to block the Baddi-National Highway to hold a demonstration outside the hospital. The incident. which comes close to the heels of killing of Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Shail Bala at Kasauli during demolition drive to enforce Supreme Court orders, has raised questions on the prevailing law and order situation in the state under the BJP rule, which had come to power on promise to restore public faith in the police and government.

Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has also reacted angrily “after killing of ATP Shail Bala, murder of two youths in Kangra, a rape case at Palampur and now Baddi murder exposes the poor law and situation prevailing at present in the state.”

Virbhadra said the BJP government has not still come out of celebration mode, and failed to pay attention to improve the law and order. The government seems to have gone off the track with main focus on celebrations and transfers.

PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu said, “the murder of former Congress MLA’s cousin and manner in which the crime was committed shows as how the things were turning bad to worse in the state. There is a long list of fresh cases of murders and rape in the state.”

