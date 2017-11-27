Pune-based student, facing sedition case for EVM hacking message, sent to judicial custody

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A Pune-based student, arrested on sedition charges (section 124-A) by Shimla police, was on Monday sent to judicial custody till December 9. Sachin Rathore, a student at local Fergusson College, was held for allegedly sending messages to candidates contesting state assembly polls offering to tamper Electronic Voting Machines in their favour.

Rathore was brought to Shimla last week. Police traced his location to Nanded, Pune, on the basis of calls he made to few sitting MLAs who contested the November 9 polls. He informed them that he was inspired by AAP party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, who had done some live demonstrations in May 2017 after the Punjab Polls, to allege that EVMs can be tempered.

“He (Rathore) had sent text messages to almost all sitting BJP and Congress MLAs during the polls and made calls to three MLAs offering to hack EVMs in their favour for Rs one crore,” informed Raghu Tomar, a police officer investigating the case.

The youth, who had earlier failed to clear Maharashtra State Administrative Services Exams, devised this plan to make easy money. He had also tried to use a similar attempt to rig the Municipal Corporation polls at Nanded (Pune) but did not succeed.

Superintendent of Police (Shimla) Soumya Sambasivan said the accused was using a stolen mobile sim of a fisherman at Nanded’s tribal area to make calls to Himachal Pradesh. He also texted messages to the candidates making an offer to hack/tamper EVMs in their favour to make their victory sure.

The FIR was lodged by the police two days before the November 9 polling on the basis of a complaint sent by state’s Chief Electoral officer (CEO) Pushpendra Rajput.

“I had received information from some own sources, and later also confirmed by some candidates that they were getting messages from an unknown caller to rig the polls and hack EMVs. I had got the FIR registered immediately” he confirms.

“A team of police, IT cell officials and a senior executive of a private mobile service provider worked closely for two weeks to track the source of the calls. The police team led by Raghu Tomar was flown to Pune. Local SP Chandrashekhar Meena also helped the team, after I spoke to him informing about the case,” Sambasivan added.

During the investigation, the police also recovered stolen mobile SIM from him and other articles, which Rathore had been using to defraud and influence the election process in the state.

“Imagine the implications of this had some of the candidates agreed to his offer. It’s a clear case of waging a war against Democratic process of the country,” Sambasivan added.

According to Tomar, the police besides invoking section 124(A) and section 505 IPC has added new sections 419, 420 and 511 IPC against him. He said Rathore told the police that he was doing this to raise money for preparing for IAS exam along with his two elder brothers—who are also IAS aspirants.

Accused had lost his father some years back and has a single parent, his mother.

