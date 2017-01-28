Himachal Pradesh: CM proposes son’s name for Shimla Rural constituency

Vikramaditya Singh. Express Vikramaditya Singh. Express

ENDING SUSPENSE over his son Vikramaditya Singh’s electoral plans for Assembly polls, to be held at the end of the year, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Friday announced his name for Shimla Rural constituency, which he had won by a record 19,033 votes in 2012 to become chief minister of Himachal Pradess for the sixth time. Vikramaditya is currently state Youth Congress president and though Virbhadra had declared sometime back that his son would be contesting the next polls, he has kept the choice of seat a closely guarded secret till date.

The CM, who met party workers and state government employees from Shimla Rural constituency at his official residence Oak Over on Friday, declared that he was passing on the choice of candidature from his incumbent constituency to his son. “Don’t think I am deserting you or quitting the constituency, which elected me with a huge margin. I am just handing over the charge to Youth Congress leader. I will also be very much available to people of my constituency (Shimla Rural). The people will have two MLAs, instead of one,” he said.

The CM, though, dropped hints about options regarding his new constituency. “I have plenty of choices but I will be contesting from an Assembly constituency where the Congress never got elected earlier in successive polls. This will add another constituency to the Congress’s final tally,” he said. Insiders said Virbhadra would contest either from Shimla Urban, currently represented by senior BJP leader Suresh Bhardwaj (elected here three times) or Arki in Solan district.

The CM’s close soures, however, did not rule out Nahan as third choice to pin down BJP’s former minister Dr Rajeev Bindal, whom Virbhadra had often targeted for being an outsider. His first choice, it’s understood, will be Shimla Urban as any gain in the election prospects here would enhance the chances of his son at Shimla Rural. Besides, Shimla has been split into Shimla Urban, Shimla Rural and Kasumpti. In 2012, there used to be only two constituencies of Shimla and Kasumpti. Thus, a lot of areas were earlier either in Shimla or Kasumpti, the third constituency that Virbhadra chose for the 2012 polls after his earlier constituency, Rohru, was reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Pandora’s box

Though the Congress will have to put it’s seal on Virbhadra’s choice for his son, things look almost certain since he would be leading the party to the polls. This, however, will certainly give rise to expectations of other Congress leaders, too, for their sons and daughters. They include Health Minister Kaul Singh Thakur, whose daughter Champa Thakur, currently zila parishad chairperson, would seek ticket in the next polls, and Forest Minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri’s son Amit Bharmouri preparing for Chamba.

In Punjab, the Congress had struck to one family, one ticket formula, but Himachal may see the Congress relenting, hinted Virbhadra’s aides. PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu said, “It’s a father’s wish for his son. Virbhadra Singh is a very senior leader and his views on tickets are always taken. However, the PCC and Central Election Committee have to take a call as and when time comes during the 2017 polls.”