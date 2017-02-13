Himachal Pradesh: CBI should probe Solan varsity, says CPI(M) leader

Reperesentational image. Reperesentational image.

CPI(M) has demanded a CBI probe into the affairs of Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU) at Kumarhatti in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Tikender Singh Panwar, member of CPI(M)’s Himachal Pradesh secretariat, urged the High Court to take suo motu notice of the murky happenings at the university as there seems to be a nexus between the state government, comprising ministers and bureaucrats as well as Medical Council of India (MCI), to benefit the MMU management.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“There is a gross violation of the Act by which MMU was established in the state. The very purpose of allowing such a university to operate has been defeated. There has been a complete bending of rules and the MCI was also a party to the illegalities to benefit the corporate interests of MMU for maximisation of profit,” said Panwar. He alleged that though a Himachal Pradesh government Act clearly states that MMU will have no right to affiliate any college, the latter, run by the Maharishi Markandeshwar Education Trust, has affiliated its own medical college and not to Himachal Pradesh University.

“Similarly, the fee structure has been regulated by the private universities Act where the total fees to be taken from the students cannot be more than Rs 5 lakh. However, the university charges phenomenally high fees and from some it takes more than Rs 40 lakhs,” Panwar alleged.