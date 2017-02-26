Himachal Pradesh cabinet clears draft of Guvernor’s address

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet Saturday gave approval to the draft of Governor Acharya Devvrat’s address for the upcoming budget session of the Assembly, which begins here on March 1. The Cabinet also approved starting of a five-year course in Bachelor of Architecture at Rajiv Gandhi Engineering College, Kangra.

The Cabinet meeting, presided over by the Chief Minister, also gave nod to the opening of an Ayurveda Health Centre at village Padgaya in Chopal, approved regularisation of staff members appointed on contract basis under Rogi Kalyan Samitis in Ayurveda Department, besides filling up of two posts of lecturer in department of Kayachiktsa, Prasuti Tantra and Istri Rog at Rajiv Gandhi government P G Ayurveda College and a post of Principal on regular basis at College of Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical Science, Jogindernagar.

For a user-friendly road network, approval was also accorded to road safety audit for projects under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna, to be carried out at design, construction and operational stages by a third party.

The Cabinet also gave assent to the replacement of Himachal Pradesh Court Fees (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, with by the Himachal Pradesh Court Fees (Amendment) Bill, 2017, which is to be tabled in the upcoming Assembly session.