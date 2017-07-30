Himachal BJP executive meet: Shanta Kumar attacks CM Virbhadra Singh, says time for him to exit gracefully

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (File Photo) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (File Photo)

On day two of the state BJP executive meeting in Shimla, where the party adopted a political resolution to condemn the state government for complete lack of governance, law-and-order and mafia raj, veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar Saturday demanded a graceful exit of Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh before being dumped in the next 100 days.

“This period of Virbhadra Singh’s rule will be written as a black chapter in the state’s history. Today , we are feeling ashamed for the state’s severely damaged image in the eyes of the rest of the country. When the CM and his family are out on bail, it can’t be more embarrassing than that,” Kumar said.

Yet, the Chief Minister wants to stick to his chair knowing well that his reputation had already hit rock bottom. People’s faith in his government was completely lost. He (CM) has no control over his administration. Who is really running the affairs here or is there anyone who is ruling?” asked Shanta Kumar.

Lashing out at the government for rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Kotkhai and thereafter mishandling the investigations, former CM said, “It looks like there was strong political interference in the investigations. The way things have gone, it looks like big-wigs were interfering in the investigations. the rape and murder was then followed by the death of a suspect in police custody. That is why, the people in the state have lost all faith in the government.”

Shanta Kumar also wondered why the Congress high command was silent on how the state was being run by Virbhadra Singh. It was strange that no one in the Congress was forcing Virbhadra to quit to put things in order, he added.

The senior BJP leader said it was now time for the CM to opt for an exit route.

The BJP resolution details the instances of law and order deterioration, mafia raj , corruption, several power centres working with conflict of interests (around CM) and people of the state losing faith in the government.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App