Himachal Pradesh: 319 bird species counted in eight districts

In an innovative step to take stock of the state’s bird count, the Himachal Pradesh wildlife wing has reported 319 species of birds, spotted during the four-day long Great Backyard Bird Count (GGBC)-2017, which is an exercise done by engaging bird watchers among the public.

The event, which was started in 2013, has been regularly happening in February and updated data is also uploaded on e-Bird (www.ebird.org), an Internet-based platform for recording and maintaining bird sighting data, based at the Cornell University’s Laboratory of Ornithology.