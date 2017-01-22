Himachal Pradesh: 24 Bhutan nationals injured in bus accident

At least twenty Bhutanese nationals were injured when a private tourist bus skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Swarghat on Chandigarh-Manali national highway Saturday. There were a total of 44 persons travelling in the bus, which was returning from Manikaran in Kullu district.

According to sources, there was no casualty as the bus hit a tree after falling into the gorge, stopping the vehicle from rolling further down.

A senior government official said six persons, who were seriously injured, were referred to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh while the others were admitted in local hospitals at Bilaspur and Nalagarh (Solan). The bus was bearing a temporary registration number from UP, said DC ( Bilaspur). He added that the cause of the accident was being investigated by the police.