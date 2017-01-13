Himachal: Missing bodies of two NIT Hamirpur students found in Mandi

Representational Image Representational Image

Bodies of the two National Institute of Technology (NIT) Hamirpur students who went missing were found on Friday near Shikari valley in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

The rescue teams to search the missing NIT students from Hamirpur left from Jhinjhalli area for Shikari Devi temple. Two teams of 40 members started from Mandi early morning to search the missing students.

The Deputy Commissioner of Mandi district, Sandeep Kadam said that the parents of two students informed Mandi district police that they were missing since January 5.

Two MBA students from NIT Hamirpur, Akshay from Sujanpur and Navneet Rana from Bilaspur districts, left for trekking to Shikari Devi Temple when trapped in bad weather.

As per Facebook account of these students they could not be contacted after January 5 evening.