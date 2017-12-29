Himachal: Ministers spend their day waiting for portfolios, no word as yet

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (File) Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (File)

Even as Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had a busy day on Thursday, all his 11 ministers spent their day waiting for their portfolios. Though Thakur told The Indian Express Thursday morning that portfolios would be allotted later in the day, this did not happen.

Sources said internal tussle among senior ministers and also the party leadership not approving the list could be the reasons. The new CM also could not find time to hold consultations with the party bosses and seniors like former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and Union Health Minister J P Nadda. Since he is flying to Delhi on Friday, party sources are not sure when the list would come.

