Himachal likely to get heavy rainfall today

Taking a serious note of the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm in the region, the Himachal Pradesh government has alerted all deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates to remain alert on Monday.

Director IMD Shimla said that several regions may experience heavy rainfall. “Thunderstorm and strong wind warning for May 7 and 8 has been issued for Shimla, Solan, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra and Una districts.” he said.

On Sunday, Shimla and many parts of the state witnessed scattered rains and thunderstorm as similar conditions is likely to prevail on Monday. Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail is likely to hit Himachal Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner Shimla Amit Kashyap said, “I have asked all SDMs to remain alert about the losses,if any.”

