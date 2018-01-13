Himachal govt set to wage war against mafia raj, corruption: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (File) Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (File)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Friday announced the state government’s multi-pronged strategy for war against ‘mafia raj’ to effectively deal with mining mafia, drug mafia, liquor mafia and forest mafia, which he alleged flourished during the previous government’s tenure. He also pledged to provide “efficient, honest and responsive governance showing zero tolerance to corruption at all levels and quick action in cases of crime against women.”

Replying to two-day long debate in the Vidhan Sabha, on the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address, Thakur spelt out the government’s agenda for the next 100 days and advised the opposition Congress not to jump to early conclusions as the government was barely 15 days’ old.

“Please show some patience and wait and watch the actions of the government. I understand your wounds are still fresh as another state in the north has become Congress-mukt. You will see less talk and more action,” he told the Congress, which raised doubts over the Chief Minister’s resolve against corruption and dealing with mining mafia in the state.

The Chief Minister targeted the earlier (Congress) government on law and order, especially the rape and murder case of a teenage girl at Kotkhai. There will not be any compromise on issue of women safety and crime as be mocked as how entire SIT set-up to probe the rape and murder case, has landed-up in the jail. “ I want to firmly declare that the government will start a massive operation against all mafias whether mining ,drug ,liquor or forest mafia. The details of the plan will be announced in due course,” said Thakur.

Referring to opening of new institutions by the the Congress government ahead of the polls, the Chief Minister said, “The objective was not development but to gain political mileage. There is still no staff in many of those educational institutes and health institutions are without doctors. The government was in dilemma as what to do with it. Only need-based institutions or those opened within the norms will be allowed to function,” he said.

Jai Ram Thakur also referred to the state’s financial health and claimed that despite 14th finance commission sanctioning Rs 72,034 crore, the previous government went on raising loans. Currently, the state has a debt of Rs 46,500 crore. He assured that the government would not indulge in political vendetta and that the focus would only be on development.

