Himachal Dy Speaker files defamation case against signatories of BJP chargesheet

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Speaker Jagat Singh Negi has filed a defamation case against 10 BJP leaders who are signatories of the “chargesheet” against alleged acts of “omission and commission” of the state government.

The Congress leader filed the defamation case at the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Kinnaur district on Thursday, two months after the BJP submitted its “chargesheet” to the Governor.

Negi said he had filed the defamation case in the CGM court Thursday at Kinnaur as the allegations levelled in the charge sheet were false and aimed at maligning the image of Congress leaders in the state.

False charges have also been levelled against Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Ministers, Congress MLAs and other leaders, and the chargesheet had been made viral in social media to derive political mileage, he claimed.

Accusing the BJP leaders of indulging in cheap and unethical, he said all such attempts of the BJP would be fought “legally and politically”. The “charge sheet” was submitted to the Governor on the completion of four years of the Congress government in the state.