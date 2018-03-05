Himachal Diary: Game of chairs

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Soon after taking over, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced plans to cut “lavish spending and VIP culture.” It has proved a tall order. The Secretariat administration department bought a luxurious and expensive chair for the CM replacing the one used by his predecessors. Soon, a Cabinet minister told his staff to bring the “same brand” of chair for him. Thereafter, all chairs at the Cabinet meeting room (Summit Hall) were quickly replaced for a hefty amount. Now, some other ‘government favourites’ have come out with demands to get them “luxury chairs” costing Rs 50,000-60,000. A cabinet minister was candid enough to say not all government luxuries could be sacrificed at the altar of “simple living & high thinking”.

Celebrations unlimited

Celebrations in the BJP seem to be ‘unending’ since the party romped home to power in Himachal Pradesh and Jai Ram Thakur took over as Chief Minister. The poll results in North-East states, particularly Tripura, has only added to the buoyant mood. The CM, who was travelling in Kangra drove to the party office at Chakkar Sunday. He was greeted with bursting of crackers, drum beats and slogans of ”Modi ji ho, Jai Sri Ram.”

Power ‘shifts’

It’s no secret that ministers in the previous government were always at loggerheads. They often levelled allegations against each other openly and during Cabinet meetings. Now, sources from the corridors of the Secretariat say that two Cabinet ministers, from one Parliamentary constituency, are locked in an intense cold war over transfers, mainly of engineers. One minister got so upset with the “interference” of the senior ‘mantriji’ that he lodged a protest with the Chief Minister. Some transfers ordered at the behest of the senior minister were stayed/amended. But the cold war is still on between the two and could lead to a serious crisis in the government.

New role

Tarun Shridhar, a 1984-batch IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), empanelled as Secretary to GoI in May 2017, finally got his posting, a day before he celebrated Holi in Shimla. After several key positions in the state during his 34-year career, Shridhar will be Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries in the GoI. “Brothers, I am taking back very good memories of my three-and-a-half decade career in this beautiful state, which I will cherish in Delhi. I will certainly be keeping all my contacts with friends, colleagues and the government intact for any bit I could do for the state in my new role,” said an emotional Shridhar after a warm farewell by colleagues and others on Saturday.

Tailpiece

‘Unsung hero’ is the phrase local BJP-Sangh cadres use for Ajay Jamwal. This time, he is being talked about in connection with the party’s victories in the North-East. The Joginder Nagar-born RSS ‘full-timer’ has been working in the North-East for several years now.

