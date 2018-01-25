Himachal DGP forms STFs to crack down on mafia

Just hours after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced a massive crack-down on drug, mining and forest mafia, Himachal Pradesh DGP SR Mardi Wednesday set-up two Special Task Force (STFs) in all districts to launch a 100-day drive against those involved in drug peddling, illegal mining and forest felling.

At every district, the STF will be headed by either Additional SP or a Deputy SP rank officer who will directly report to SP Narcotics (CID) on a daily basis, who further will apprise the DGP on the actions taken against drug peddlers.

Sharing this information, Asif Jalal, Deputy Inspector General of Police, (Southern Range) said the STF will have mandate to act against organised gangs and individuals involved or in the possession, sale, purchase, transportation and cultivation of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances. The drive will begin from January 27.

“STF will keep the concerned districts’ SP and IG/DIG ranges informed in the cases,” Jalal said. Apart from this, the police have also announced a reward scheme for the citizens who give information on recovery of drugs and narcotics.

For illegal mining, sand mining and forest felling, there will be another STF which will also be headed by gazetted rank police officers and will report to SP (law and order) Shimla, who thereafter will be keep all DIGs/IGPs of the ranges and DGP informed.

