Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur clears DA dues on day one

New Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who formally joined office to a rousing welcome on Thursday, announced to clear the three per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) of the state employees that they were not getting for the last six months. Besides, three per cent dearness relief will also be paid to the pensioners of the state government.

Thakur was sworn in to the office on Wednesday, along with 11 ministers, six of them new faces. The DA, which will be payable from July 2017, will be cleared with the January 2018, salary. Thakur announced that January’s DA will be released in cash with the salary, payable on February 1, 2018. Rest will be deposited to their GPF accounts.

The total financial implication will be around Rs 180 crore per annum.

Thanking the employees for extending him a warm welcome and also supporting him during the elections, he said that the state government was committed for their welfare as they played a pivotal role in implementing its policies and programmes.

“Employees should work dedicatedly, sincerely and should not take the government job as a secondary option. Though, the government endeavourers to provide jobs in public sector, but I do believe that the mindset for only seeking government jobs should be eschewed. One should also work beyond the duty hours to give enough time to the society and for the benefit of the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister assured that the government will maintain a cordial relation with the employees. “The government will extend its support for the benefit of the employees,” he said. Adding that he is open to suggestions, Thakur said there is no age to learn. “I believe that suggestions by a common man can be fruitful. One should learn at every stage of life,” said the Chief Minister.

Earlier, HP Secretariat Services Confederation President Sanjeev Sharma, General Secretary of Confederation Kamal Krishan Sharma, Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Gazetted Officer Association President Manmohan Jassal, HP Secretariat Private Secretaries/Personal Assistants Association President Rajesh Bhardwaj, HP Drivers Association General Secretary Mahender Sharma and HP Secretariat Class-IV Employees Association President Tek Ram Sharma welcomed the Chief Minister.

Ministers Mahender Singh Thakur, Suresh Bhardwaj, Anil Sharma, Ram Lal Markanda and Virender Kanwar, Chief Secretary V C Pharka and Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Nanda were also present.

