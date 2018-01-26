Himachal CM announces Rs 700-cr benefits for govt employees, pensioners

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inspects Statehood Day parade at Anni Thursday. (Express Photo) Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inspects Statehood Day parade at Anni Thursday. (Express Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Thursday announced financial benefits to the tune of Rs 700 crore for government employees and pensioners on the 48th Statehood Day function, which was held at Anni, an interior region in Kullu district. Thakur presided over the statehood Day celebrations and took salute at a parade, also unfurling the national flag.

The financial benefits for the employees will be given as eight percent Interim Relief (IR) against their revised pay scales of the Sixth Pay Commission. The benefits are due from January 1, 2016,both for the employees and also pensioners.

Chief Minister also announced upgrade of the 50-bedded Civil Hospital in Ani to 100 beds, along with creation of staff. He announced Sarahan-Bathad via Bashleo Pass as a major district road and said that possibility for its immediate construction would be explored. The 40-kilometre stretch, on completion, will connect 26 gram panchayats of Nirmand Block to district headquarters, Kullu.

He said a tunnel would be constructed under Jalori Pass for which the detailed project report of Rs 1,410 crore would be submitted to Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways within six months. He also announced the construction of an additional six rooms in HPPWD Rest house at Ani for which budget provision would be made. The Chief Minister also announced conversion of temporary Police Chowki at Nither into a permanent one.

Thakur announced opening of HRTC sub-depot at Anni, a sum of Rs 80 lakh for Ani stadium, Rupees three crore for Luhri Bus stand, announced a sum of Rs 20 lakh for rest house at Paneu under ecotourism project and Rs 10 lakh for widening of road to Paneu. He said that the BJP government was committed to attain the objectives of all round development coupled with self-sustenance and socio- economic justice.

“I was concerned for improving both road and air connectivity and with initiative taken by Centre. A small state like Himachal would be catering to the needs of tourists in a better way”, he said. The Chief Minister said roads were an essential infrastructure for rural economy and lifelines of development, particularly in a hill state. The state government will treat roads as its priority and special emphasis would be given on providing rural connectivity. The government would roll out Road Maintenance Policy to bring qualitative improvement in roads. The Government of India has sanctioned in principle 69 National Highways for the State for which I express my gratitude to the Centre Government. This would strengthen the road network in the state, he said.”

“My Government is committed to zero tolerance towards corruption and I exhort the people to join hands for eradicate corruption entirely. Besides, we won’t tolerate any type of mafia, whether it be forest mafia, drug mafia or mining maf”a,” said the Chief Minister.

“It is a matter of great concern that due to extravagant expenditure and ill financial management by the previous government, the borrowing of the state has gone up to Rs 46,500 crore. Thus, the first and the foremost task before our government was to bring the derailed economy back on track and instill faith and hope among the people of the state, said Thakur.

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App