Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur replaces his principal secretary in rejig

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during an event in Shimla Saturday.

In a major reshuffle, Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Saturday replaced his principal secretary and appointed new health secretaries for departments of home, finance and tourism. Srikant Baldi, a 1985-batch IAS officer who was holding finance charge, is the new principal secretary to the Chief Minister, replacing Manisha Nanda, his batch-mate, who has now been shifted to PWD and Revenue with additional charge as Principal Resident Commissioner in New Delhi.

Baldi will shed the charge of agriculture, which goes to Onkar Sharma, principal Secretary (food and supplies).

Another significant change is appointment of B K Aggarwal, also a 1985-batch officer who returned from the central deputation, as the new Home Secretary. He will hold additional charge of Health and Family Welfare and as Financial Commissioner (Appeals).

Anil Kumar Khachi, Additional Chief Secretary (PWD), has been made the new finance secretary. He will also be advisor (coordination) in New Delhi. Tarun Kapoor, Additional CS (Forests), has been posted as Additional CS (Power) while retaining charge of Forests but getting additional charge of Environment, Science and Technology and Environment. He will also be chairman of the HPSEB.

Ram Subhag Singh, who had recently joined as Additional CS (Revenue), has been shifted to Tourism and Civil Aviation, besides being given charge of Urban Development. Prabhad Saxena, who sheds Health charge, will be Principal Secretary (Personnel) in place of R D Dhiman, who will retain Industry but also get Horticulture. J C Sharma, Principal Secretary (Horticulture), retains Excise and Taxation and IT but gets Transport additionally.

Onkar Sharma, Principal Secretary (Food and Supplies), has been given charge of Agriculture, besides Tribal Development. Akshay Sood, Secretary (GAD), has been transferred and posted as Secretary (Finance). Dinesh Malhotra, MD HPMC, who was holding charge of Divisional Commissioner Shimla, is posted as Secretary, Youth Services and Sports. Sunil Chaudhary has been appointed as Divisional Commissioner Shimla.

Rakesh Kanwar, Director, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, is now Commissioner Excise and Taxation.

R N Batta, Secretary (Coordination) in the Chief Minister’s Office, has been given charge of GAD, beside being Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. C P Verma, Director HIPA, has been posted as Director, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. He will continue to hold his existing charge.

