Himachal Cabinet clears heli-ambulance service proposed by previous Congress govt

The much talked heli-ambulance service, which the previous Congress government had failed to introduce, will be a reality in Himachal Pradesh to save lives in case of emergencies and road accidents. The state Cabinet, which met here Thursday, cleared the proposal to start air-ambulance service — a free of cost facility for the entire state including tough and snow covered areas like Pangi and Lahaul-Spiti.

The state government will provide landing and take-off facility to a Switzerland -based firm, which had been running free air-ambulance service in several countries. The firm will have a tie-up with

Lady Willingdon Hospital, Manali in district Kullu will provide service to airlift patients for other hospitals in the state and also PGI Chandigarh, a senior government official informed here.

After the meeting presided over by CM Jai Ram Thakur, Health Minister Vipin Parmar said: “Himachal Pradesh will be a pioneering state to launch air-ambulance helicopter facility for the people. This would enable saving several previous lives in case of accidents and other medical emergencies in difficult areas or those places where there are no roads. The snow-covered areas of tribal belt will be benefit.”

The company will bring one helicopter in first phase and then increase it two later. The helicopter will not be used for any VIP travelling and will be equipped to tackle medical emergencies.

The firm operating air-ambulance service will launch a toll free number which will have a link to 108 free ambulance service already running in the state.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet granted its approval to set up health care transformation project — Digital Nerves Centre Platform (DiNC) in Kullu district. DiNC is a service led platform model and will facilitate to and fro communication between patients, hospitals and doctors irrespective of their geographical locations. It helps screening of basic symptoms, facilitates doctor consultations and sends alerts for follow-up and manages records of the patients.

The Cabinet gave its nod to fill up 1235 posts of Transport Multi-Purpose Assistants (TMPA) in Himachal Road Transport Corporation,an issue which had been hanging fire for past six months.

Also, the Cabinet approved filling up of 200 posts of clerks in HP Secretariat Administration Department (SAD) on contract basis. It decided to fill up 100 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) and 20 posts of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in Public Works Department on contract basis. It also okayed the purchase of 26 new ambulances under National Ambulance Service-108.

