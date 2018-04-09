Himachal Pradesh: Over 20 school children killed as school bus falls into gorge in Kangra

People take injured to the hospital after the Private school bus falls into a deep gorge at Nurpur on Monday. (Express Photo) People take injured to the hospital after the Private school bus falls into a deep gorge at Nurpur on Monday. (Express Photo)

More than 20 school children are feared dead after a private bus skidded off the road and rolled down deep into a gorge in Nurpur area of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. The victims belonged to Wazir Ram Singh Memorial school. The ill-fated bus was on its way to drop children back to their homes.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Patyal confirmed the deaths. All the dead students were below the age of 10. The bus driver and two teachers were among the dead.

The death toll could rise as some students were still trapped in the mangled bus even as the rescue operation is on, police added. Local villagers had begun rescue operation even before officials could reach the spot, eyewitnesses said.

Unconfirmed reports said nine children died on the spot while other succumbed to their injuries at Nurpur government hospital. There were total 40 school children in the bus, reports said. Some of the injured were referred to hospitals in Pathankot in Punjab.

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Suresh Bhardawaj confirmed that death toll has risen to 20.

Talking to reporters, state chief minister Jairam Thakur said, “I have spoken with the Chief Secy, DG & Dy Commissioner. NDRF team has been immediately deployed. Rescue operation is underway with the help of locals. I have ordered for magisterial probe.”

