Himachal Board Class X results: In 319 schools, 100% students pass

IN 2016, zero report card schools – government schools having no student passing HP State Board of School Examination results for Class X – made bigger headlines than some of the better performing schools. So, the state education department has something to cheer about this year as at least 319 schools, 262 of them government senior secondary and other schools, have posted 100 per cent results of the total 2,283 schools, which sent their students for the Class X exams this year. Also, the number of zero report card schools was down to six among the total 16, which included private schools and academies.

This year, the districts with six zero report card schools include Mandi (three schools) and one each in Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. One school, Government Senior Secondary School, Chukku (Mandi), had just one student appearing in the 10th standard but failed. The story, however, is all about the change as some government schools have managed to reverse the trend despite the huge shortage of teachers, classrooms and absentee teachers.

Shimla district tops the number of schools having 100 per cent results with 68 schools out of 330 followed by Mandi with 51 schools out of 381. Kangra has 50 schools out of 458 with 100 per cent scores. Kullu is the lowest with only three of the 99 schools scoring 100 per cent results.

Bharti Vidya Peeth Public School, Baijnath, in Kangra, has the highest number of 158 students appearing in the Class X board exams and all passed. It was followed by HIM Academy School, Hiranagar, Hamirpur, with 137 students. Among government schools, Senior Secondary School, Lagru (Kangra) and Government Senior Secondary School, Sakri (Dehra) Kangra had 96 and 89 students, respectively, with 100 per cent pass. There were half-a-dozen government schools with just two students in the 100 per cent category. These included Government Senior Secondary School, Bheron, Sirmaur, and Government Senior Secondary School, Deothi (Balson), Shimla.

