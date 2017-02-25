Himachal BJP meet on February 28, 100-rally plan to continue

Opposition BJP has convened meeting of its legislature party on February 28 to draw up its floor strategy against the Congress government for the upcoming budget session of the Assembly beginning here on March 1.

With Himachal Pradesh going to polls by the year-end, this will be last budget session of the incumbent government, which is likely to be stormy given BJP’s aggressive posturing.

“We are already going ahead with our plan to hold 100 rallies against Congress’s mafia raj in the state. Three rallies held this week have been very successful and drew a massive crowd. Next week, there will be two more rallies in districts of Sirmaur and Solan,” said state BJP president Satpal Satti.