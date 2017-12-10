Himachal: After High Court orders, crackdown begins at Kasol, illegal hotels, restaurants shut down

In fact, the HC order has come at a time when National Green Tribunal has also set up a joint task force on illegal constructions, mostly hotels in Kullu-Manali. (File/Photo) In fact, the HC order has come at a time when National Green Tribunal has also set up a joint task force on illegal constructions, mostly hotels in Kullu-Manali. (File/Photo)

Within 36 hours of the High Court order, district authorities on Saturday cracked down on Kasol, an infamous Kullu village which had been attracting hundreds of drug peddlers and revellers round-the-year, and carried out a major drive shutting down illegal hotels and restaurants.

Teams set up by Kullu Deputy Commissioner Kullu Yunus sealed dozens of hotels and restaurants, which had been operating without requisite permissions. The water and power supplies to 44 hotels, of the total 60 located at Kasol, was disconnected.

A High Court bench headed by acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol had asked Kullu DC on Thursday that no illegal establishment at Kasol village be allowed to operate. The court had also asked Himachal Pradesh’s Director General of Police and Zonal Director, Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB) in Chandigarh, to extend support in the crack down.

The entire Manikaran valley and village Kasol, of late, had become the most favoured destination for drug abusers as hoteliers and restaurants owners operating without any valid licence were also supplying drugs. The visitors included college students from other states too. The drug trade, which involved foreign nationals and locals, flourished unchecked with connivance of local residents, officials and local leaders.

In fact, the HC order has come at a time when National Green Tribunal has also set up a joint task force on illegal constructions, mostly hotels in Kullu-Manali.

Panicked Manikaran Valley Hoteliers Association on Friday sought time for those hoteliers who had not got themselves registered. The hoteliers, however, said the drive to shut down hotels would hit livelihood of many people.

