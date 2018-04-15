Himachal: Aerial, ground operation begin to trace Delhi trekker missing in Manali

Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters on Saturday began search in the snow-covered forest areas of Manali. (Representational Image) Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters on Saturday began search in the snow-covered forest areas of Manali. (Representational Image)

The Kullu district administration has begun massive an aerial and ground operation to trace 30-year-old Akhil Chadha, a youth from Delhi who went missing near Jagatsukh village in Manali area on April 10. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters requisitioned by Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, Yunus, on Saturday began search in the snow-covered forest areas of Manali while ground parties from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali, were also deputed.

Yunus told The Indian Express on phone that a 25-member police team had also been pressed into service, to be assisted by Shape Ram from Manikaran area, who is also member of the disaster management team. He said Manali SDM Raman Gharsangi also flew in the helicopter along with technical teams. As the air became turbulent later in the day, the aerial operation was stopped after two sorties and now will be resumed on Sunday morning.

Akhil, who had earlier also visited Manali for trekking, had come with his friends but went missing from on Sara-Baggi area above Jagatsukh village. The trekking team of nearly 12 people was also accompanied by a guide, a cook and a helper. They had spent a night at Sara-Baggi.

