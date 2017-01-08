Heavy snowfall in Shimla paralyses life, hits power, water supply

More than 300 tourists, who had to leave Shimla Saturday morning, remained stranded at New ISTB as no passenger buses could move. Express More than 300 tourists, who had to leave Shimla Saturday morning, remained stranded at New ISTB as no passenger buses could move. Express

The first heavy and significant snowfall of this winter in Shimla, starting on Friday night, threw normal life completely out of gear as traffic, telecommunication links, water supply were disrupted while a large number of tourists were stranded. The electricity was snapped at many places due to the damaged power lines. A huge influx of tourists during the day further added to the chaos with traffic jams due to haphazard driving and skidding of vehicles. Mobility in the town remained disrupted as a result of fresh snowfall.

Watch: Snowfall In Shimla As Temperature Plummets In Himachal

Reports of the year’s first snowfall brought thousands of tourists to Shimla even as most found it difficult to reach their respective hotels. Shimla-Parwanoo National Highway was also blocked due to heavy snowfall at several places.

All inter-state public transport services were cancelled during the day and most passengers bound for long routes including Delhi and Chandigarh were stranded at New ISBT. Only light vehicles and ambulances could move on some roads.

Director of Meteorological Centre in Shimla said the exact details of the snowfall were not available because of disruption in power supply. He, however, said Shimla have recorded more than 35 cms of snow till Saturday afternoon while Jakhu hill recorded more than two feet of snow.

The MeT has predicted more snowfall Saturday night and clear weather on Sunday, said reports.

The disruption in power supply has affected the pumping of water at Giri and Gumma stations and Shimla is likely to experience huge shortage of drinking water in the next few days, said Shimla Mayor Sanjay Chauhan.

All surrounding areas of Shimla like Kufri Narkanda, Mashobora, Fagu, Chail and Naldehra also recorded heavy snowfall which locals claimed was as heavy as in 1991 when Shimla had seen complete collapse of essential services and had left thousands of tourists stranded for days.

There was no movement of vehicles beyond Dhalli to Upper Shimla areas like Theog , Narkanda and Kotkhai. Even down traffic to Shimla was stopped due to heavy snowfall.

State Chief Secretary V C Pharka said he had reviewed the situation with senior officials and massive rescue operation had started to clear all roads in city.

“Efforts were afoot to restore traffic in the town and also power supply. Hospitals, state secretariat, pumping stations and vital installations have been taken up on priority basis to restore power as soon as possible, “ he said.

Most hotels in town were full and parking spaces were packed with cars.More tourists are expected on Sunday while those already there might find it difficult to leave due to road blockages. Snow and Avalanches Study Establishment at Manali has issued a warning about more snowfall.

Shimla Municipal Corporation has advised citizens to drink only boiled water to protect from jaundice.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who was at Sundernagar on an official tour in Mandi, could not return.

There have also been reports of heavy snowfall in Kullu-Manali and the entire tribal belt.

More than 300 tourists, who had to leave Shimla this morning, remained stranded at New ISTB as no passenger transport buses could move.

Thirty three trees fell in Shmla due to snowfall. Six houses were partially damaged by the falling trees and landslides.

Dr Ramesh Chand, Senior Medical Superintendent at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), said snowfall has caused disruption of power supply at hospitals .

Additional Chief Secretary (Power and disaster Management) Tarun Shridhar said officials and field staff of HPSEB had been working round-the-clock to restore power supply in the affected areas.