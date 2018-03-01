Headmaster among three held in Kullu school case

More than 12 days after a reported caste discrimination incident involving Dalit students of a school at Kullu who were made to sit separately from other students during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live interaction “Pariksha pe Charcha”, the police arrested three persons, including school headmaster Rajan Bhardwaj, on Tuesday evening.

Besides the headmaster, the other two arrested are teacher Ajay Thakur and mid-day meals worker Dile Ram. Deputy superintendent of police Sher Singh, who is investigating the case, confirmed the arrests and said all three were granted bail by Districts and Session Judge Kullu Rakesh Chaudhry on Wednesday when they were produced in court. He said more arrests could not be ruled out.

The police have recorded statements of the students who alleged they were subjected to caste discrimination even during the mid-day meal. The incident took place at village Chestha, where students of the local government high school were taken to the residence of school management committee (SMC) head for watching the Prime Minister’s live chat on TV channels on February 16.

After reports that dalit students were asked to sit there separately, Deputy Commissioner Kullu Yunus had set up a magisterial probe, which confirmed the incident. An FIR was lodged and the headmaster was shifted to Shimla.

