GS Bali appointed Uttarakhand poll observer for Congress

Himachal Pradesh’s Transport Minister G S Bali was Tuesday appointed as the Congress observer for the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, a state going to polls with UP, Punjab, Goa and Manipur. In a communication received here from AICC general secretary Madhusudan Mistry, Bali’s appointment has been approved by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“It’s a big honour and great responsibility given to me by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi. I had worked in Uttarakhand even during earlier Assembly polls when Congress formed its government. We are well entrenched in the state. Congress will form the government once again in Uttarakhand,” he said when contacted at Nurpur on Tuesday.

Bali has a running feud with Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh over a recent episode when he was allegedly denied opportunity to share the dais at Dharamshala rally addressed by Rahul Gandhi.

Last week, the minister went public with his criticism of his own government over its alleged failure to implement the election manifesto promise of granting unemployment allowance to the educated jobless youths.

The manifesto committee, for which he was the convener in 2012 polls, had promised a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 to youths.

On Monday, the Chief Minister had said he was not committed to implementing the promise which he claimed was not practical and included in the manifesto without proper consultations with him. “Those who had no experience of running the government had handled the manifesto formulations,” he had said, indirectly referring to former Union minister Anand Sharma who had headed the manifesto committee.

Bali said Tuesday that “Congress manifesto will be implemented in letter and spirit and that he will talk to the CM on the issue of unemployment allowance”.

PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu has also taken a similar stand.