Finally, Himachal Pradesh to have tigers at Renuka 

More than two years after the entire pride of lions got wiped out from the state’s popular lion safari at Renuka, the place will soon have a pair of young tigers. This will be first time when Himachal Pradesh, which has a rich bio-diversity, will play host to tigers whose population in India started showing signs of improvement in the recent years.

Confirming this, S K Sharma, state’s new Chief Wildlife Warden, said “After a long effort of the wildlife department to bring a pair of tigers, we are finally successful. The Delhi zoo management has agreed to provide a pair to us. The lion safari has been lying deserted after the last Asiatic lion died in 2015.”

For decades, Renuka wildlife sanctuary had been a fond place to watch Asiatic lions. But due to problems of inbreeding and some other infections, the lions started dying, making it impossible for the wildlife officials to do anything. About an year back, the wildlife department started making serious efforts to bring a pair of tigers from Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat, Bannerghatta National Park in Karnataka and the Delhi zoo.

“We are in the process of designing the new enclosures for the tigers as per guidelines of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and making other arrangements. If things go as per plans, the visitors to Renuka will be able to see the tigers by May-June 2017,” Sharma said.

In fact, there is a larger plan of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to declare the areas close to Corbett National park in the states of Haryana, Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh as tiger reserve as some movement of tigers have been found in these areas. The MoEF is learnt to have initiated the process to take consent of the states.