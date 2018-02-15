Face civil disobedience stir after February 16, protesters warn Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (File) Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (File)

CAUGHT UP between Janjehli and Thung, both part of his Seraj constituency, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Wednesday received an ultimatum from protesters to restore Janjehli as a sub-division or face a ‘civil disobedience movement’ after February 16.

Janjehli was declared as a sub-division by the Congress government ahead of the state Assembly elections, at the behest of some Congress leaders but the Himachal Pradesh High Court last month had quashed the notification.

Despite protests demanding a fresh decision on Janjehli as Sub-Division, the government declared Thung — a central place in the constituency, 14 km from Janjehli, as new sub-division.

The new sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) appointed for Thung was asked to shuttle between Janjehli and Thung for official work even as headquarter will remain Thung.

Rejecting the move, Seraj sangarsh samiti went on a fresh agitation mode, not even sparing the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who they alleged had acted irrationally to favour Thung over Janjehli, a Congress belt.

On Wednesday, massive protests were staged ahead of the Chief Minister’s Mandi visit for presiding over famous Shivratri function Thursday and also his stay at Mandi.

“We will stop sending children to schools and force closure of the institutions, markets and other establishments from Friday,” said a spokesman of the action committee. The local BJP unit has alleged that the Congress, which has lost power in the state, had started the agitation to “defame the government.”

