Eye on polls Amit Shah plans two-day Shimla visit on May 3, 4

AFTER THE party’s massive victories in UP and Uttarakhand, BJP national president Amit Shah has focused on Himachal Pradesh, another state on the BJP radar for forming the next government with a 50-plus victory mark. The 68-member Himachal Assembly is slated to go to polls by the year-end.

State BJP president Satpal Satti announced on Saturday that Shah would be reaching Shimla on a two-day tour to hold meetings with top party leaders, MPs, MLAs, party office-bearers as well as social organisations.

“He (Shah) will be in Himachal Pradesh on May 3 and 4. His visit is very crucial because of the Assembly polls knocking at the state’s doors and the BJP leadership at the national level working hard on its agenda of Congress-mukht Bharat. The national party president will review the state’s political situation and also take stock of organisational work,” said Satti.

Satti has already convened a meeting of the BJP executive on April 25, 26 and 27.

