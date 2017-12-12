‘Expect rain, snow across state till Dec 14’

Breaking a prolonged dry spell, intense cold conditions prevailed in many parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, lower hills of Kangra and Chamba after widespread rains while the higher reaches witnessed snowfall Monday. The meteorological department has forecast change in the weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh, which has not received much rain or snowfall so far this month and also in November. Heavy rain and snowfall is also forecast Tuesday.

“The mid and higher hills are expected to receive heavy rains or snowfall over next 48 hours while wet spell with rains or snow at many places will continue till December 14,” sources in the local meteorological department office said.

On Monday, Shimla received two cm for rain while Kangra district, where farmers had been eagerly awaiting rain for their crop, got 11 cm. Tourist town Dalhousie received heavy rains, recorded at 25 cm. Dharamashala saw 14.2 cm of rainfall. The day’s temperature as par MeT office recorded 9.4, 18.8, 17.4 and 15°C respectively at Bhuntar, Dharamshala, Shimla and Kalpa.

