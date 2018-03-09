Economic Survey: State hits low growth rate 3rd year in a row

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Dr Rajiv Bindal presiding over the Assembly’s Budget Session in Shimla on Thursday. Pradeep Kumar Vidhan Sabha Speaker Dr Rajiv Bindal presiding over the Assembly’s Budget Session in Shimla on Thursday. Pradeep Kumar

The Economic Survey report, tabled in the Assembly on Thursday, a day before Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presents his first budget, has painted a dismal picture of the state’s growth rate, which is expected to drop to 6.3 per cent for the current financial year. The slide is for the third consecutive year. The growth rate in Himachal Pradesh was 8.1 per cent in 2015-16, which crashed to 6.9 per cent in 2016-17 and finally 6.3 per cent during the current financial year.

The projected national growth rate for the current financial year is 6.5 per cent, despite the implementation of Good and Services Tax. The Economic Survey report for the state was tabled in the Assembly by the Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio. The only saving grace was that the per capita income in the state, which was Rs 1,47,277 during 2016-17, is estimated to be at Rs 1,58,462, a significant rise from Rs 1,35,621 in 2015-16.

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices in 2016-17 increased to Rs 1,24,236 crore from Rs 1,13,355 crore in 2015-16 and as per advance estimates, it is likely to be about Rs 1,35,914 crore in 2017-18, said the report, which is silent on employment generation programme. The increase in the total GSDP was mainly attributed to 18.1 per cent in the community and personal services sectors, 8.2 per cent in transport and trade, 7.1 per cent in manufacturing, 5.8 per cent in construction and 2.9 per cent in electricity, gas and water supply.

Apple constitutes about 85 percent of total fruit production. During 2017-18 (up to December 2017), 4.28 lakh tonnes of apple was produced against 4.68 lakh tonnes in 2016-17. The agriculture sector in the state contributes about 10 per cent of GSDP. A total of Rs 4,613.15 crore has been moblised as revenue up to December 2017.

